Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 598.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $90,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE opened at $18.58 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

