Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Head to Head Analysis

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BorgWarner and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 6 6 0 2.50 Cepton 0 2 2 0 2.50

BorgWarner presently has a consensus target price of $52.91, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Cepton has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 387.01%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.4% of BorgWarner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BorgWarner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BorgWarner and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $15.80 billion 0.73 $944.00 million $4.00 12.25 Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 3.21

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Cepton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BorgWarner and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 5.97% 14.97% 6.60% Cepton N/A N/A -139.24%

Volatility & Risk

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cepton has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Cepton on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance. The e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment focuses on the products that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and enhance performance in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Fuel Injection segment includes gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems that deliver efficiency for traditional and hybrid vehicles with gasoline combustion engines. The Aftermarket segment sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

About Cepton

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.