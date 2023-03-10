ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 82.63% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChromaDex Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ChromaDex

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.