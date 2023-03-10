CIBC Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZFGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

