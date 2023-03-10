CIBC Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$15.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIPZF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.