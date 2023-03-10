Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cintas worth $134,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 37,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas stock opened at $434.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

