Comparing Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Fenikso (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Crescent Energy and Fenikso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Fenikso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Fenikso.

This table compares Crescent Energy and Fenikso’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.63 -$358.54 million $2.19 5.15 Fenikso $32.92 million 0.03 -$108.05 million N/A N/A

Fenikso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Fenikso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.16% 118.68% 12.09% Fenikso N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fenikso has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Fenikso on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Fenikso

Fenikso Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

