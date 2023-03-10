Comparing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $107.85 million 0.14 -$23.01 million ($0.59) -0.35 Lyra Therapeutics $280,000.00 245.55 -$43.51 million ($2.42) -0.89

Venus Concept has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Venus Concept has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,582.93%. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 710.19%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -35.36% -140.67% -27.65% Lyra Therapeutics -778.87% -77.62% -56.73%

Summary

Venus Concept beats Lyra Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

