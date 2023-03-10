Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.22% of Conagra Brands worth $33,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $635,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.