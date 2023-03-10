Contrasting Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41% Greenpro Capital -111.61% -18.76% -15.72%

Risk and Volatility

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 100.70%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cipher Mining and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 3.79 -$14.35 million ($0.28) -5.07

Greenpro Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.