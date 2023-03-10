Contrasting European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cannabis Sativa and European Wax Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A European Wax Center 0 2 3 0 2.60

European Wax Center has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given European Wax Center’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe European Wax Center is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center 4.27% 8.41% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and European Wax Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1.21 European Wax Center $198.94 million 5.45 -$3.41 million $0.23 74.17

Cannabis Sativa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than European Wax Center, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of European Wax Center shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Cannabis Sativa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

