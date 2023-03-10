Contrasting Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Experian and OmniComm Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Experian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 1 0 2.50 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Experian presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.20%. Given Experian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Experian is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian N/A N/A N/A $0.84 41.81 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Experian and OmniComm Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OmniComm Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Profitability

This table compares Experian and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Experian beats OmniComm Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

(Get Rating)

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About OmniComm Systems

(Get Rating)

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.