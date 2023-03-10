Contrasting Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 11.52% 38.74% 14.51% Nippon Paint 5.65% 5.95% 2.84%

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nippon Paint pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.3%. Acerinox pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acerinox and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Acerinox currently has a consensus target price of $12.23, suggesting a potential upside of 130.71%. Given Acerinox’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Acerinox is more favorable than Nippon Paint.

Volatility & Risk

Acerinox has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and Nippon Paint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $7.93 billion 0.35 $676.59 million $2.02 2.63 Nippon Paint $9.10 billion 2.26 $614.89 million N/A N/A

Acerinox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nippon Paint.

Summary

Acerinox beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

