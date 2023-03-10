Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of VLRS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

