ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTEC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 221.80 ($2.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,585.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 225.94. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22).

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

