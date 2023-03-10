Corp Onex Sells 4,295,739 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWSC opened at $19.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

