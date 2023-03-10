Corp Onex Sells 4,295,739 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PowerSchool Stock Performance
Shares of PWSC opened at $19.39 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -129.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.
Institutional Trading of PowerSchool
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About PowerSchool
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.