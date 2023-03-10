Critical Contrast: PropertyGuru (PGRU) & Its Competitors

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PropertyGuru to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -126.60% -1,644.46% -18.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -4.84 PropertyGuru Competitors $916.48 million -$43.97 million -5.99

This table compares PropertyGuru and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PropertyGuru’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 490 2950 4997 72 2.55

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 60.44%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.32%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

