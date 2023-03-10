Critical Review: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chunghwa Telecom and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.88% 9.37% 7.05% Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Partner Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.28 billion 4.08 $1.22 billion $1.58 24.25 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.98 $37.00 million $0.36 15.80

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Partner Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence. Chunghwa Telecom was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

