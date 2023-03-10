Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.97

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 687742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 94,600 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,718.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 973,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,373.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

