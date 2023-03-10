CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of CSI Compressco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and CSI Compressco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $305.11 million 1.96 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,043.00 CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.67 -$50.27 million ($0.30) -4.83

Analyst Recommendations

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco. CSI Compressco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and CSI Compressco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 CSI Compressco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.37%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

Volatility & Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% CSI Compressco -10.33% N/A -3.86%

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Aris Water Solutions pays out 3,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CSI Compressco pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats CSI Compressco on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services. The company was founded on October 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

