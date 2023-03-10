Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
DPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($37.42) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of DPH stock opened at GBX 2,620 ($31.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,869.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.88. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 31.08 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 4,310 ($51.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7,485.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
