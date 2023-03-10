Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,600 ($55.32) to GBX 4,000 ($48.10) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCHPF. Liberum Capital upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,000.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCHPF stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

