Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a £130 ($156.33) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($129.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a £119 ($143.10) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($162.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £119.05 ($143.16).

AZN stock opened at £108.66 ($130.66) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,052 ($108.85) and a one year high of £128.28 ($154.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6,173.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of £111.51 and a 200-day moving average of £107.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 13,579.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

