DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,989,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DexCom were worth $321,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,134 shares of company stock worth $17,839,912 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.