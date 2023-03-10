DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($180.85) to €153.00 ($162.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $132.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.00. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $175.20.

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

