DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 187,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 386,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

