DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. 187,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 386,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
