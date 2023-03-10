DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

