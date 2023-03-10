DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 324.23 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 ($2.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 369.10 ($4.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.33), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($178,025.97). 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

