DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $129.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 459.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

