E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s previous close.

EICCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EICCF opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.89. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.27 and a 52 week high of C$7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

