E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

EINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

E Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:EINC opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.39. The firm has a market cap of C$176.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$3.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

