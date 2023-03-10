E Automotive (TSE:EINC) PT Lowered to C$4.25

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EINC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, E Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EINC opened at C$3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.39.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.