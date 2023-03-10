Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELEEF. Scotiabank lowered Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

