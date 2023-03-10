Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

TSE:EFN opened at C$18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$10.99 and a 1 year high of C$20.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

