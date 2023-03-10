EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Director Sells $16,596,210.39 in Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,039,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $19.38 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in EngageSmart by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

