EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 29 ($0.35) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 32 ($0.38).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 19.30 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 18.06 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnQuest Company Profile

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 4,222,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,066,169.95). Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.