EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $158.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

EOG stock opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

