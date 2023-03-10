EQRx (EQRX) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) is one of 982 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EQRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EQRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQRx N/A -18.43% -17.05% EQRx Competitors -3,312.05% -211.59% -37.28%

Volatility and Risk

EQRx has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQRx’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EQRx N/A -$169.09 million -5.92 EQRx Competitors $2.13 billion $246.39 million -3.14

This table compares EQRx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EQRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EQRx. EQRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EQRx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQRx 1 2 2 0 2.20 EQRx Competitors 3974 14702 41023 695 2.64

EQRx currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 114.40%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 124.66%. Given EQRx’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of EQRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of EQRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQRx competitors beat EQRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EQRx Company Profile

EQRx, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC. Its other programs in pipeline include clinical and pre-clinical stage assets, which comprise Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer; EQ176, an anti-programmed death-1 antibody that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of patients with primary liver cancer; and EQ121, a selective janus kinase-1 inhibitor that is in various Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

