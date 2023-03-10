Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $71.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $64.72 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.