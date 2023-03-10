Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 96,946 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,616,000 after buying an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

