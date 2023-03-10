Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $156,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.28.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

