FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,814 ($21.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5,668.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

