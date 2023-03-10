FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
FD Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of LON FDP opened at GBX 1,814 ($21.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,562.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,489.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5,668.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.
FD Technologies Company Profile
