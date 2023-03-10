Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ferrari worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. City State Bank raised its position in Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 25.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ferrari by 169.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari stock opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $274.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

