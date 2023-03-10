Financial Analysis: Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Privia Health Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Privia Health Group and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 14 0 3.00 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.73, suggesting a potential upside of 39.73%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than GeneDx.

66.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $1.36 billion 2.35 -$8.59 million ($0.11) -252.00 GeneDx $212.20 million 0.71 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.42

Privia Health Group has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -0.63% -0.25% -0.16% GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Summary

Privia Health Group beats GeneDx on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

