Financial Contrast: Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 18.24% 96.94% 5.33% Hut 8 Mining -89.63% -6.75% -5.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $245.36, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Hut 8 Mining has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.96%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Hut 8 Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.50 $2.95 billion $7.53 29.08 Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 2.02 -$58.02 million ($0.77) -1.65

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Hut 8 Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

