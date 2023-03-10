First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CFO Buys $49,551.67 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $678.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4 %

FCNCO stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

