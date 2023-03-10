First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Head to Head Review

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Merchants and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Community Bank System 1 2 0 0 1.67

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Community Bank System has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Merchants pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

First Merchants has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 31.15% 12.79% 1.42% Community Bank System 26.77% 11.94% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $712.95 million 3.12 $222.09 million $3.81 9.77 Community Bank System $702.45 million 4.16 $188.08 million $3.46 15.70

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Community Bank System on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration services, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment consists of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

