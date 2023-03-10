First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

FQVLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

