First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $95.68 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

