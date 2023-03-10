Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $21,384,734.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

About Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

