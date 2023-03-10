Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells $21,384,734.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Formula One Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
