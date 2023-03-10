Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Gap Up to $130.20

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.20, but opened at $133.01. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at $134.27, with a volume of 354,667 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

